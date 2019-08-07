MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Salisbury Police are looking for a wanted man they believe could be in the Davie County area of the Triad.

Salisbury police say Jaquan Kamai Morris shot a person multiple times on June 30 at a Waffle House on E. Innes St. Responding officers say they found Dundrielle Lafrank Blakeney with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated.

Monday, officers said the suspected shooter, Morris, could be in Mocksville or Salisbury. Warrants have been issued for Morris on charges of: Attempted 1st-Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Morris is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333. You can also call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

