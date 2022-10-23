Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the incident happened at the Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue.

Police said it happened early Sunday morning.

Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and demanded cash and other items. Once they provided the items to the suspect, he left.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Justice. He's been taken into custody.

Police were able to recover some of the items taken from the business.

Employees were not injured.