MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - It's a story of survival.
Chance Turner, an Iraq War veteran, is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). On Wednesday night, Hurricane Michael was pounding parts of the South Carolina coast when Chance's emotional-support dog, Ares, was outside braving the elements.
The powerful winds from Michael separated Ares from his human and the 7-month-old pup went missing overnight.
But on Thursday morning, a miracle happened in Myrtle Beach as city police found Ares.
WCNC's Xavier Walton said Ares appeared a little shaken up with some minor cuts but is expected to be OK.