Watch Live: Arrest made in drive-by shooting of mother of Naval Academy football player, police say

Police will provide details on the arrest during a news conference at 1 p.m.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a mother killed in a drive-by while sitting outside on a hotel patio in Annapolis, according to Annapolis Police Department.

Since May 3, the suspect was issued home detention by Anne Arundel County, Chief Jackson said. He had an ankle bracelet and when he arrived at where he was staying, he cut off the device and became a fugitive.

Annapolis police were able to catch up to him after identifying him as a person of interest following their investigation of surveillance video, according to Chief Jackson. He was arrested by Annapolis police on June 30 in connection to Cumming's death.

Cummings was visiting from Houston with her husband to drop off her son at the U.S. Naval Academy, according to police.

Officers were called to the Graduate Hotel on West Street just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a victim suffering from a gunshot, police said. Upon arrival, police discovered 57-year-old Cummings suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers and EMTs attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cummings's son, according to authorities, is a football prospect at the United States Naval Academy. He is a graduate of Westfield High School in Houston, who confirmed in a statement that Cummings's son is Leonard "Trey" Cummings III, who attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island last year. The high school also shared in its statement that Michelle Cummings was the president of the football booster club when her son played for the team during his senior season.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Cummings was sitting on a patio at the hotel and was not the intended target. At this time in the investigation, police tell WUSA9 that it is believed that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street, but ultimately struck and killed Cummings on West Street.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Jackson said there were two other victims in this case. The suspect has also been charged with attempted murder in these cases.