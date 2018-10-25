HAW RIVER, NC (WFMY) - A person accused of hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday in Haw River was arrested.

Taylor Jean Lawson, 22, was charged with Felony Hit-and-Run and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mebane police stopped Lawson after seeing her driving a car that fit the description released. Lawson was proven to be the suspect after more investigating.

Police said Brandon Yancey, 33, of Burlington, was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while walking along Trollingwood Road toward Cherry Lane in Haw River.

The vehicle’s passenger side mirror hit Yancey in the back causing him to fall into a ditch. Troopers found the side mirror where Yancey was hit in the road. Investigators believed the side mirror belonged to a 2004 to 2008 Toyota Solara Pearl White in color.

Yancey was taken to the hospital and released.

Lawson, of Snow Camp, received a $1,000 unsecured bond and has an Oct. 26 court date.

