Man, juvenile arrested in string of Greensboro robberies

The robbery suspects were found in Durham face additional charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man and juvenile have been arrested in Durham in connection with multiple Greensboro robberies. Greensboro police have charged William Alling, 20, and the juvenile with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On May 3, Greensboro police responded to three commercial robbery calls. Then on May 4, GPD responded to West McGee for an individual robbery. Shortly after this the suspects and vehicle were found in Durham. They both face additional charges from Durham police. 

Alling is being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $175,000 bond.