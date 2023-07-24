Arski Towing and Recovery lose 20 cars to massive lot fire in High Point

The CEO of Arski Towing and Recovery said that someone tried to steal catalytic converters when the tool they used sparked and caught the grass on fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A massive fire at a High Point tow yard left 20 cars damaged, according to fire crews.

Arski Towing and Recovery on Porter Street lost 20 cars to a fire Sunday afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tiffany Hughart, said she was told that someone broke in to steal catalytic converters. The tool that was used sparked and caught the grass on fire, catching the cars on fire.

Access to the lot and the heat of the day made this fire challenging for firefighters, but they were able to get it under control fairly quickly, they said.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

