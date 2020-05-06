From broken to beautiful: Downtown Greensboro transformed with art

Weekend violence left shattered glass, and boarded businesses. Then Greensboro artist Gina Franco had an idea that changed everything.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro has turned into an outdoor art exhibit full of life, color, and meaning.

A stark difference from the weekend when shattered glass and trash riddled the streets.

"I'd been watching all the live videos and the windows getting busted out and you know, I know a lot of business owners down here," Greensboro artist Gina Franco said.

Natty Greene's is one of more than 100 businesses that were hit by vandals.



"You can't see the damage from the outside, but inside three of the windows are broken and the door is broken," one artist said.



Now, bright colors and murals cover the plywood of vandalized store fronts.

"The idea is to take the focus off the damage and try to get people to remember why we're out here in the first place."



Franco has turned this broken city, into a beautiful one with some help.

"I did a call for artists, I just said any artist that wants to come out and see how much plywood we can get painted."



Dozens or artists and even more businesses jumped on board.



Most of the business owners are gladly donating their walls for this and we had to walk on foot to ask each and every one of them," Franco continued. "Greensboro is amazing."

A lot of their supplies were donated.

"We got a donation from Home Depot on Wednover, I love y’all," she exclaimed.