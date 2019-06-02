Caught in the crossfire.

Police say artists in High Point were just trying to work on graffiti art, which they were given permission to do, when seemingly out of nowhere they were sprayed with bullets.

High Point Police say it could be gang or drug-related. The drive-by shooting happened on Saturday on the corner of West English Road and Barker Avenue.

One of the artists, a 41-year-old man, was grazed with a bullet according to High Point Police. The bullet grazed his lower back, but he refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The victim said that he and others were painting the exterior wall of the building that faces Barker Ave. when a car drove by with another passenger, firing shots at the group.

The Jeep Cherokee that was parked right in front of the wall the group was painting was hit several times, shattering the windows.

Police say the victim had been hired by the new renter/owner of the building to paint the building. Officers do not believe the victim was the intended target.

But, police say this was not a random act of violence, and believe this shooting is connected to the numerous shootings that happened over MLK weekend.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000