'As far as staffing, we're in about the worst shape we've been in, in several years' | GPD needs to hire more officers

The Greensboro Police Department reports about 40 vacancies right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leaders from the Greensboro Police Department said they need more officers to fight crime, but applications are lacking.

"This has been a perpetual issue for a number of years now," Chief Brian James said in a Greensboro City Council work session a month ago.

After two consecutive years with a record number of homicides, Greensboro city leaders largely agree more officers and police resources are needed.

"We were tasked by our citizens to see what we could do to make sure we have more officers because of the increase in crime," city council member Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

As the crime rates creep up, the number of people signing up for the force has gone down.

"Unfortunately right now, I'll tell you as far as staffing, we're in about the worst shape we've been in in several years," Chief James continued.

Council has discussed that perception of policing is part of the problem.

"{Chief James} also doesn't have people applying for the jobs either," city council member Sharon Hightower said. "That's the other thing we have to address, and no one is addressing. We're in a culture where certain communities aren't applying to be police officers."

But a new budget city council is considering may present some solutions.

The preliminary budget includes a salary bump for new GPD recruits, raising the minimum pay to $40,212.

The proposed budget also factors in eight additional officer positions. James said even if no one's applying, the creation of new jobs will increase his department's budget. That way, he'll be able to give more overtime to the officers he already has.

"Essentially it would raise the ceiling on our budget and enable me to offer more overtime that would actually put more officers on the street."

The budget will be discussed at Tuesday's work session. It's just an overview. A city spokesperson said there's no guarantee the vote will take place this fiscal year.

The Greensboro Police Department is holding a virtual recruiting event on Wednesday.