GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even if you don't live in Greensboro, you're aware of the project. It encompasses practically the entire city.

The Urban Loop has been under construction for years, so imagine what it's like for people who have it going through their backyard.

After getting a viewer complaint about Urban Loop construction noise well into the evening, we did some digging.

State DOT engineers tell me there are crews out there early in the morning and late in the evening, all working to finish a section of the loop - from Lawndale to Battleground - before the end of this year.

Sometimes the price of progress is more traffic, more orange cones, a change in scenery.

"When we moved here, there were houses out here. A community. Children. Now, it's like two separate neighborhoods," said Rodney Brasley.

He says you learn to live with it. It's a good attitude to have when the sounds of the Greensboro Urban Loop progress are right next door.

"During the summer months, I would say [they're out] from 6:30 a.m. to maybe 6 p.m. They might go to 7 p.m. some days. But no later than that," he said.

Others have a stronger opinion.

"Honestly, it's too much," said Tia Brasley, "I'm ready for it to be over with. It's been a long process. When the sun comes down, that's when they stop."

"When they're working, the amount of dust and noise...it's sometimes intolerable," said Jerry Wall, "But you've got understand that they've got a job to do."

State DOT engineers say they've had their fair share of noise complaints, as construction teams lay concrete for the Lawndale to Battleground section of the Loop. They say this is by far the loudest part of construction, but are working as quickly as they can to wrap up by the end of the year.

That's music - to everyone's ears.

There are two sections left after this one. Lawndale to Elm Street should be done by next fall. Elm Street to US 29 should be done by 2023, but they're trying to have it finished two years early.

The goal of the loop is to improve traffic flow in and around the city.

