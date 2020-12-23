Mom with coronavirus has to quarantine away from her kids on Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we all get ready for a Christmas that looks much different this year,
a mom with Greensboro ties is spending the holiday in quarantine.
Michelle Jordan said she tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.
"I'm in quarantine for Christmas by myself and my sister just drove 2.5 hours to drop off presents on my porch so I was crying for a minute," Jordan said behind tears.
She won't be able to open presents with her daughters this year.
"I had a fever of like 103 and it was bad, I've had a fever every day I have sweats and my hair is falling out," she stated.
But Jordan said FaceTime and the right attitude is making her experience better.
"I have had a really good attitude, there are so many people that have lost loved ones through this and more so I'll be fine."
She isn't alone. Almost everyone's Christmas will look a little different this year.
North Carolina's Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen advises against gatherings.
"As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays, please avoid traveling and gathering," Cohen said at a COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday. "If you absolutely must: get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small, and keep it outdoors."