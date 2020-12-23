Mom with coronavirus has to quarantine away from her kids on Christmas

A mom who works in Greensboro will have to spend the holidays away from her family after testing positive and suffering severe symptoms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we all get ready for a Christmas that looks much different this year,

a mom with Greensboro ties is spending the holiday in quarantine.

Michelle Jordan said she tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.

"I'm in quarantine for Christmas by myself and my sister just drove 2.5 hours to drop off presents on my porch so I was crying for a minute," Jordan said behind tears.

She won't be able to open presents with her daughters this year.

"I had a fever of like 103 and it was bad, I've had a fever every day I have sweats and my hair is falling out," she stated.

But Jordan said FaceTime and the right attitude is making her experience better.

"I have had a really good attitude, there are so many people that have lost loved ones through this and more so I'll be fine."

She isn't alone. Almost everyone's Christmas will look a little different this year.

North Carolina's Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen advises against gatherings.