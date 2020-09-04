GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've been getting stir crazy these past few weeks and the one thing that's always helped me is a breath of fresh air.

Nature isn't canceled during these stay at home orders. You just have to go about it safely.

So I encourage you to spend a few moments outside, especially when the weather is so nice!

You don't even have to drive to a local park.

but if you do, be sure to keep 6 feet of space between you and everyone else.

If the park looks busy, it's probably a good idea to head elsewhere.

You could always do a few laps around your neighborhood if you want to avoid a crowd. You could take advantage of your balcony like I do, have a meal outside or a cup of coffee.

Being out doesn't mean you have to be around a lot of people or do anything risky at all.

Studies show being outside helps both your physical and mental health!

Sunlight boosts your levels of vitamin D, walking helps clear your mind, and being outside just makes you feel more alive.

So get out there and stop to smell the roses.

