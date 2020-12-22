'It's not a save-all, but it helps' | To-go cocktails are a go in North Carolina

Dram & Draught bar manager Rolando Pettigrew said the executive order that allows for the sale of to-go drinks is a welcome surprise.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To-go cocktails.



It's something other states have allowed bars and restaurants to sell since the start of the pandemic.

Now, Governor Roy Cooper is giving North Carolina businesses the green light to do the same.

He signed an Executive Order allowing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages.

The order is effective December 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm through January 31, 2021.

"It's not a save-all but it's a small help," Dram & Draught manager Rolando Pettigrew said. "This will give us the opportunity to keep the lights on in our business and keep the lights on in our employees homes."

He said it's better than the alternative.

"I mean it's work it gives us something to do. It's either us doing this or us sitting at home."

Many bars across the Triad are adjusting to make carry-out drinks, and it'll take time to sort out the rules and regulations.

For example, they need to buy sealed containers no more than 750 milliliters and have clear labeling on it that reads 'the contents of this container shall not be purchased by or given to any individual under the age of 21 years.'

But Pettigrew had his label-maker ready to go, and started selling to-go alcoholic beverages as soon as the executive order was signed.

"We only put out one or two cocktails on the first night but today we will be going through everything, doing proper batching and making proper orders."

You'll be able to order from the full menu soon.

"As far as our complex cocktails we'll have the majority of our menu available so just about everything you can get here we'll have for traveling we'll just be finding ways to transport everything."

Delivery is an option as well.

"We will have delivery on products over a certain price."

Some people are concerned that driving with drinks will lead to drunk driving.

"If it's sealed, if it's labeled, if we do everything the mandate tells us to do what makes us any different than going to BP and buying a pack of beer? Or getting a bottle of wine from the grocery store?" Pettigrew questioned.