A Guilford County woman recovering from coronavirus said her newborn daughter tested negative for the virus.

"Now that we know that part of stress is kind of off our shoulders," said Morgan Hooks.

Hooks gave birth to her daughter Logan while being treated for coronavirus symptoms in the ICU at Cone Health.

After delivering she had to stay in isolation, unable to see her baby or any visitors. That was when she found out her coronavirus test came back positive.

Baby Logan was tested the day Hooks got her results back but it took a week for the results to come in. Her pediatrician texted early Thursday.

"I just kind of like froze in place. I was like oh thank goodness and I let my fiance know. Now we're just, we don't know where we're really going from here but we're just relieved that her results are negative," said Hooks.

Hooks and her fiance have been at home and baby Logan showed no symptoms but Hooks said they were worried about her catching the virus from them.

"We have both masks and gloves that we were using up until we found out she was negative," said Hooks who believes she and her fiance are no longer contagious.

They are still being careful not to cuddle or kiss her. The baby's grandparents haven't gotten to meet their granddaughter yet either.

"That probably won't come for a while just because I exposed them, they're still kind of in that quarantine phase," said Hooks.

In the meantime, the family is Face-timing relatives while they isolate. Hooks said she's still coming to terms with the fact that she had the virus.

"It still just kind of blows my mind because like I said, I'm healthy and I didn't ever think that I of all people would get it,"

She said she hopes their story reminds people to take the virus seriously.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'I wouldn't wish it upon anybody' | Guilford County mom with coronavirus awaiting baby's results

