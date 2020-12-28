Your stimulus check questions answered | Q&A with AARP North Carolina

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters sat down with AARP North Carolina's Mark Hensley to answer all your questions about the second round of stimulus checks.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — After days of uncertainty, President Donald Trump on Sunday night signed the $900 billion pandemic relief package that had passed Congress after months of negotiation.

This ensured a second round of stimulus checks to qualified Americans.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters sat down with AARP North Carolina's Mark Hensley to answer all-things stimulus. He is the Associate State Director of Community Outreach and Advocacy in the Triad region.

Q&A session:



Q: How soon will folks see this money?

A: The Treasury Department is saying they’ll start deploying payments through direct deposit this week, the week of December 28. Keep in mind we have some great history, they went through this before and the direct deposit deployment went great. I got mine within five days the first time around. Here are the issues: I changed banks, my information has changed, basically if the Treasury can't find you through your IRS record then it’s going to bounce back.

Q: So what can people do to assure the Treasury can find them?

A: So the IRS is actually today really calling upon people to call their 1-800-919-9835 number to get their information updated. Now there are going to be long wait times and of course with the new stimulus coming out it's going to be heavy traffic but if you did not receive the stimulus and you thought you should, keep in mind you can count that on your 2020 taxes when filing.

Q: What is different about this stimulus compared to the first?

A: There are some changes. In the past stimulus you had to have a social security number but we know some people have a federal tax ID especially if you’re self employed. Those folks are now considered eligible to receive the payment. Also, the window for depositing payments is going to close quickly this time. The first time around the Treasury deployed checks and direct deposits over a four month period. Now, it'll only be over a three week period. According to the legislation, all payments have to be deployed by January 15. If they're not, and if you haven't received it by then you must count this as a stimulus credit when you file your 2020 taxes.



Q: How will that work?



A: Well it's really just like your standard deduction with some exception. It'd be filing a non-cash stimulus so it's really a credit on your income. You'll receive that back in the form of a tax refund or it will reduce significantly any tax that you owe if you're eligible.

Q: Who is eligible to receive the payment?

A: Pretty much like before the income limits have dropped somewhat. A single person with adjusted gross income of $75,000 gets the full $600 dollars. But because it's a smaller amount, anything above $75,000 for every hundred dollars made, the stimulus payment drops by five dollars.



Q: Adult dependents like college students don't qualify for the second stimulus check, but those who have children under 17 will get additional money per child, right?

A: If you're 16 or under that's a qualified dependent. So if the child is age 17 or older as a dependent in 2019 filing status then they're not eligible as a dependent.



Q: Did the first stimulus check do what it was intended to do: revitalize the economy?

A: Economists would agree it was exactly what the economy needed. It seems as though it's too little too late with the second stimulus.

Q: What prompted the $600 dollar value? That's half of what the first stimulus check was.

A: Congress, especially the Senate had a goal of not going above a trillion dollars so this, as it’s written, is nice and comfortable around $900 billion dollars. The other thing is if you look at other countries we’re supposed to be the wealthiest country in the world. Our stimulus payments and our cash payments have been significantly less than other counties. Other countries are literally paying people to stay home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.



Q: Is this going to be taxable income?

A: We get this question a lot. No it is not it's truly a cash stimulus.

Q: Is there hope for people who didn't get the first stimulus payment to get the second one?