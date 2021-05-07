x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local

As vaccinations drop, North Carolina may offer financial perks

State health officials are now actively considering offering financial incentives to boost participation.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday, May 5 advanced a bill through a committee that would prevent state and local governments from punishing workers who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has seen a sizable drop in the number of new people coming in for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Health officials are waging an informational campaign promoting the vaccine as a key to returning to pre-pandemic summer life. 

The state has also hoped a commitment to end the indoor mask mandate once two-thirds of adults get at least one shot would boost vaccine participation. 

But that two-thirds target is not achievable for several months at the current pace of vaccination. The state is turning away doses from the federal government and may return some from its existing supply if vaccination numbers don't improve. 

Health officials are now actively considering offering financial incentives to boost participation.

Related Articles