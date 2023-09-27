Asbestos causes Greensboro Whole Foods Market to temporarily close

A spokesperson for Whole Foods Market says the asbestos was found in a non-public area of the grocery store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Asbestos found in a Greensboro grocery store has left the community pondering with questions since the temporary closure.

The Whole Foods Market in Friendly Shopping Center is temporarily closed as they're working to address the asbestos issue.

A spokesperson for the grocery store says Asbestos was found in a non-public area while crews were demolishing the Sears building next door.

Whole foods made the decision to temporarily close. I spoke to some people who live across the street who say they were concerned about the fresh food inside.

“I think that it's great that they took a precaution for their employees. I'm friends I'm close to the few of them I think that just shows how serious it us,” former employee Joporia Hoover said.



In a statement whole foods said, "We have not received any new product since we've been closed. However, perishable food items will have to be discarded due to spoilage since the store has been closed."

The company goes on to stress that the safety of their customers and team is a top priority.

Whole foods also accepts pickups and returns for amazon packages.

The company says says amazon shoppers should contact amazon in regards to unretrieved orders shipped to a locker.

It is still unclear when the store will re-open at this point.

