Asbestos found in Whole Foods due to Sears demolition next door

Whole Foods said it was initially closed due to maintenance. Come to find out, the store isn't dealing with just cleaning and repairs, it's dealing with a lot more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Whole Foods at Friendly Center is the only one of its kind here in Greensboro.

Known for its natural and organic foods, the grocery store is now temporarily closed after store reps say there were trace amounts of asbestos found in a non-public area while crews were demolishing the Sears building next door.

CEO of Guilford Environmental, Wayne Hodges, said that asbestos is really only dangerous once it's been messed with or stirred up causing it to be friable.

WFMY News 2's Nixon Norman asked Hodges what friable means, "Think of a dandelion, blowing a dandelion. You have all these things flying around. I wouldn't recommend breathing in dandelions either but that's what being friable is."

He said asbestos can remain dormant until something like a demolition takes place.

"As long as it is in a stable environment, it's no problem," Hodges said. "It's when it becomes disturbed, torn, deconstructed, storm damage occurs, something like that... then you get frayed ends, and those fibers become friable and floating in the air, then you can inhale them," Hodges said.

He also said that it's fairly common for older buildings to have asbestos inside.

"For example, the Sears building was probably built before 1980. Asbestos was commonly used. It was used in around hot water pipes, and HVAC situations and tile adhesives," Hodges said.

In a statement, Whole Foods said, "They have not received any new product since closing and that perishable food items will be discarded due to spoilage."