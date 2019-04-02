RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old stole a Randolph County Sheriff's Office employee's patrol car and totaled it in a crash on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Jaylen Portis was identified by the employee and arrested on Worth Street in Asheboro. Portis was a family member of the employee and stole a spare key hidden in the house. He drove the car without the employee's knowledge while they were out of town.

The car was found wrecked and abandoned on New Bern Avenue.

Portis, of Asheboro, was charged with Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Hit/Run Fail to Stop/Property Damage, No Operator’s License and Injury to Personal Property.

The car is a total loss. Portis is at the Chatham County Jail under $8,000 secured bond.

