Asheboro city crews work to restore water services following water main break

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro city crews are working to restore a water main break in the downtown area.

City officials said the water main break occurred early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m. near the water tower. Crews shut down several roads between South Church Street and West Academy to make repairs.

The water main break made the roads muddy in the area and a water truck is helping to clean up the mess. City officials said South Church Street is still closed at this time.