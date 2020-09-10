Asheboro City Schools to move elementary schools to Plan A towards end of month

The plan involves in-person learning for students grades Kindergarten through fifth grade on Monday, October 26.

The Asheboro City Schools Board of Education announced Friday it’s moving elementary school students to Plan A starting at the end of October.

The plan involves in-person learning for students grades Kindergarten through fifth grade on Monday, October 26.

“While Plan A is described as ‘minimal social distancing,’ the district will take every precaution to maintain six feet of social distancing among students in the classrooms and in congregate areas throughout the building,” the school district said in a press release.

Middle and high school students will continue in Plan B starting October 19.

“While we are excited to have elementary students back in our schools, we ask our families to continue to be flexible with us,” the school system said. “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we may need to move between Plans A, B, and C.”

