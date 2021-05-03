Asheboro City Schools to transition to in-person learning March 22 for grades K-5

The school district said the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and percent positive of those tested continues to decline in the Asheboro community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Asheboro City Schools will transition to in-person learning for four days a week for grades K-5 beginning Monday, March 22.

The school district said the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and percent positive of those tested continues to decline in the Asheboro community.

“We are extremely excited to ‘officially’ have K-5 students back in our classrooms under Plan A,” said Dr. Aaron Woody, superintendent of Asheboro City Schools. “Since the beginning of the 20-21 school year, we have been working daily towards this goal. It’s important to remember, we have been offering in-person learning under Plan B. However, moving into Plan A is a significant milestone. At this point, we are confident in our abilities to serve more students, four days a week, while also mitigating COVID-19 in school communities,” he added.

They also said an overwhelming majority of teachers and staff have expressed interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students currently enrolled in ACCESS Ed who want to attend school in Plan A should call their school’s principal by Friday, March 12. Make sure to let the principal know if transportation is needed for your child.