ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is accused of stealing a sports car right off the lot of a dealership, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office learned a 2019 green Dodge Challenger was stolen from Asheboro Dodge.

Warrants were taken out for Justin Sanders, who had taken the car, according to a release. Deputies found the car around King View Road and Burney Road. Sanders, 28, was arrested after a traffic stop.

Sanders was given a $35,000 secured bond and has a Wednesday, Aug. 7 court date.

