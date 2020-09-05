ASHEBORO, N.C. — Cross Road Retirement Community kicked off Mother’s Day weekend with a special parade for residents on Friday.

The parade was home to balloons, decorated cars, waves from family members and friends, the Randolph County Sheriff’s office, and even a special appearance from Yogi Bear and Boo Boo from JellyStone Campground in Asheboro.

“Everyone was so excited to see their loved ones,” said director of admissions and marketing Karen Kidd. “We’re all excited to actually be outside today.”

Each resident sat exactly six feet apart from one another right outside the front lawn at the nursing home.

Families received the chance to see their loved ones who stay at the retirement community and greet them with smiles and waves.

“We’re excited that everyone has come out today to help us celebrate,” Kidd said.

