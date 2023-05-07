x
Asheboro officer involved in crash with child, police say

The Asheboro Police Department confirmed the incident happened but could not share any details.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro police officer was involved in a wreck that involved a child Saturday, according to police.

The Asheboro Police Department confirmed the incident happened but could not share any details. 

Police said North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is developing.

