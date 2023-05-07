Asheboro officer involved in crash with child, police say

The Asheboro Police Department confirmed the incident happened but could not share any details.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro police officer was involved in a wreck that involved a child Saturday, according to police.

Police said North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is developing.

