ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday and they're looking for the suspected killer.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 10:40 p.m in the 600 block of Tipton Drive. When police arrived, they found Roy Quentin Elliott on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elliot was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say their preliminary investigation identified 21-year-old Joseph Greene Jr. as a suspect in the crime and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone that may have information on Greene’s whereabouts to contact them. They should call 336-626-1300 ext. 323 or ext. 316 and ask to speak to Detective Steven Shore.

