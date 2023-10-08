Asheboro resident is not afraid to voice his concerns over road safety on Farmers Road

He's contacted the City of Asheboro and NCDOT. Although he may not be getting exactly what he hoped for, the state is taking action over his concerns.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Neighbors said they're tired of drivers, speeding through their community.

Scott Lynch fears someone could get hurt if something isn't done.

He reached out to the City of Asheboro and NCDOT.

After contacting both agencies, traffic studies were conducted.

WFMY News 2 was able to snag data from one of those studies; the one done by the city. We also spoke with NCDOT and they plan on doing something about it, although it may not be exactly what Lynch was hoping for.

"Obviously, the roads are narrow. There's no shoulder on the roads; there are embankments. There's just no room for error and now we're getting semi trucks coming through here," said Lynch.



He's concerned over folks driving too fast on Farmers Road; it's a cut-through to get to Interstate 73/74.



WFMY News 2 got a video of people driving in the middle of that narrow road.



Although within Asheboro City limits, Farmers Road is operated by the state, both the city and the state conducted traffic studies, with NCDOTs spanning over 48 hours and the City of Asheboro's over 2 weeks.



Here's what was learned from the City of Asheboro's 2-week study: over 25,000 cars drove on Farmers Road, with over 10,000 of those drivers found speeding.

"Oh gosh, we've had four or five mailboxes that have just been taken out. My house is right here on the corner of this curve. I'm just waiting for somebody to drive through it," Lynch said.

He's dealt with property damage, from his mailbox to his fence but what he's really worried about...is someone getting hurt.

"It's just a matter of time. I'm surprised it hasn't happened now but it's a matter of time [before] somebody's gonna get severely injured or killed," Lynch added.

The current speed limit on Farmers Road is 35 mph with a posted 15 mph speed limit sign for the curves on this road.



Lynch wants the speed limit reduced to 25 and extra speed limit signage.