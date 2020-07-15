Asheville apologizes for its historic role in slavery, discrimination, votes to provide reparations

Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday. The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. Priorities could include efforts to increase minority homeownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay.

The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.

