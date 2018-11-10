ASHEVILLE (CITIZEN-TIMES) - Firefighters have saved two people trapped in a hammock over the swollen Swannanoa River.

The man and woman had been in a camp on the river. It was located across Swannanoa River Road from the back entrance to Lowes, Asheville Fire Department spokeswoman Kelly Klope said.

Related: LIVE BLOG | Michael Arrives In The Carolinas #StormTrack2

Firefighters deployed a ladder truck and used a boat to bring them to safety, according to photos from the department's Twitter account.

The rescue was at least the second time this year firefighters helped people escape the rising waters of the Swannanoa in that area.

PHOTOS | Michael Pounds The Triad, NC With Heavy Rain And Flooding

PHOTOS | Michael Pounds The Triad, NC With Heavy Rain And Flooding

Firefighters rescued two people from a small island in the river the afternoon of Sept. 16 when the remnants of Hurricane Florence blew through the area.

AFD spokeswoman Klope said at the time that firefighters had been “scouting” the river near the Lowe’s home improvement store to see whether it was likely to overflow its banks.

The two told firefighters they were unharmed but needed help getting off the island.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved