15 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting ring in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Fifteen dogs and puppies were rescued from an alleged breeding and dogfighting ring in Guilford County.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office said deputies searched a home Penny Road in High Point on Wednesday. Three males, three females, and nine recently-born puppies were seized from the property.

The owner of the property, Toriano Marcellus Cave, 51, was arrested and charged with a felony of owning and/or possessing a dog with the intent that the dog be used in the fighting of that dog with another dog or with another animal.