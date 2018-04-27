Investigators arrested 6 people Thursday in what they have called a major drug bust in the Triad, according to Sheriff David Grice of Davidson County. Sheriff Grice said investigators seized 145.5 grams of heroin, including the lethal Fentanyl mix called gray death as well as 930.5 grams of suspected Marijuana and 7 firearms. Also confiscated was approximately $13,000 and 2 cars.

The drug bust comes after several months of investigations by a combination of several law enforcement agencies in the Triad as well as the State Bureau of Investigation.

One of the suspects is 25-year-old Kason Hikeen Rasheed Harrington of Browns Summit.

Investigators said he is an aspiring rapper who goes by the name G$B and played a music video of Harrington's posted on YouTube. Harrington is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and five counts of trafficking in heroin. He is being held at the Randolph County Jail under a bond of $1,050,000.

Also arrested was 25-year-old Jamel Lamar McInnis of High Point. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. He is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $500,000 secured bond.

27-year-old Antoine Maurice Gladden of High Point was charged with three counts of trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He is also being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $500,000 secured bond.

A 48-year-old woman, Tina Koontz Brinkley of Trinity, was also arrested and charged with four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin. An unsecured bond for Brinkley was set at $100,000.

Kevin Lee Bullabough, 37, of Lexington, was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Senaca Maurice Blackmon, 40, of Sophia, who was arrested on Friday was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said they are still searching for 21-year-old Jadarrius Trequan Mallette of High Point, for two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin. They are asking anyone with information connected to the crimes committed by these individuals should call Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, the investigators did not reveal any further information about the suspects, or specifics of the case as the investigation is still ongoing.

