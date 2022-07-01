x
Person assaulted on Maywood Street in Greensboro

Officers said the person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from a story about GCS and law enforcement having conversations about community safety.

A person was assaulted on Maywood Street in Greensboro Wednesday. 

The Greensboro Police Department said the person showed up at a local hospital by a private vehicle to be treated for their injuries. 

This story is developing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about the condition of the victim and more details about this story. 

