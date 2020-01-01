GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they are investigating a homicide on New Year's Day.
It happened at a home on Sweet Birch Drive. Police say they conducted a welfare check at the home around 11 a.m. after someone called 911 about a drug overdose. Police say when officers arrived, they witnessed an 'aggravated assault.' They are reporting three victims but have not said if all three were killed but there is a homicide investigation underway.
