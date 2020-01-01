GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are conducting an investigation at a home on Sweet Birch Drive on New Year's Day.

Police say the incident started as a welfare check shortly after 11 a.m. after someone called 911 about a drug overdose. Police say once they arrived, it turned into something more.

Authorities say once officers arrived, they witnessed an aggravated assault.

This story is still developing. We will have more details as they become available.

