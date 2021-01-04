Assistance available for homes damaged by Sparta earthquake

The Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program provides assistance to repair, reconstruct, replace or reimburse owners for completed repairs.

DOBSON, N.C. — Surry County homeowners could qualify for home repairs associated with damage from the Sparta earthquake on August 9.

The Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program provides assistance to repair, reconstruct, replace or reimburse owners for completed repairs.

According to a release, owners can participate even if they have received funds from other sources, including the Small Business Administration (SBA) loans or private bank loans.

If a homeowner is approved for an SBA or private bank loan for home repairs, the State-funded Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program can reimburse loan proceeds used for earthquake-related structural repairs, heating, ventilation (including chimneys), air conditioning or safety needs to make your home habitable, safe and sanitary.

However, non-emergency repairs (cosmetic, non-structural repairs, appliance upgrades, etc.) or property upgrades are not eligible for reimbursement.

In addition, the Office of State Budget Management (OSBM) Disaster Recovery team is working with the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Individual Assistance program for earthquake assistance. If owners have submitted information to DEM, their case is still active and they are still eligible for assistance, the release stated.

Eligibility criteria for the Homeowner Recovery Program include:

Your home must have been damaged as a result of the August 9 Sparta earthquake

Your total household income must be at or below $84,300 a year

You must have occupied the damaged home as a primary residence

You must have owned the damaged home at the time of the disaster and you must still own the home

You must be a full-time resident of North Carolina and a United States citizen

The damaged home must be an eligible structure type and located in Surry County