The Red Cross is helping several families displaced by a fire at Astor Dowdy Towers.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thirty-five families are out of their homes after a fire broke out at Astor Dowdy Towers in High Point.

High Point firefighters were called to the 2-alarm fire around 2 a.m. Friday.

The Red Cross said it is helping the families find non-congregate shelter to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There's no word on what started the fire.