CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman can't wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission.

Koch has been living on the International Space Station since last March. She returns to Earth on Feb. 6. Her 328-day mission will be the second-longest by an American, trailing Scott Kelly's flight by just 12 days.

