Massive Winston-Salem house fire leaves man dead

The Winston-Salem fire department captured video of the home entirely up in flames.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least one person was killed Monday in a fire at a home in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called just after 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Ave.

The department tweeted just after 10 a.m., a video of the massive fire and said, “confirmed civilian fatality.”

Investigators said the man who was killed lived at the home and no one else there at the time of the fire. One person was displaced and getting help from the American Red Cross.

There were no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Structure Fire: 2420 Sunnyside Ave. Confirmed civilian fatality. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/1hkrBen8Bs — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 19, 2021