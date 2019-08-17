A serious accident on I-40/I-85 caused delays and involved multiple vehicles Saturday night near Mebane.

UPDATE:

I-40 has since reopened to traffic.

Orange County Communications said at least 20 vehicles were said to be involved in the crash near the weigh station around the Orange County/Alamance County line. An ambulance from Alamance County was called in. The wreck impacted both eastbound and westbound lanes.

accident on the highway

Lomar Gordon

We're working to learn more about the crash.

