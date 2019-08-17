A serious accident on I-40/I-85 caused delays and involved multiple vehicles Saturday night near Mebane.
UPDATE:
I-40 has since reopened to traffic.
Orange County Communications said at least 20 vehicles were said to be involved in the crash near the weigh station around the Orange County/Alamance County line. An ambulance from Alamance County was called in. The wreck impacted both eastbound and westbound lanes.
Lomar Gordon
We're working to learn more about the crash.
I-40/I-85 Crash Involves Multiple Cars
