ATF: Virginia teen killed by grenade likely sold at NC store

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say a hand grenade that killed a Virginia teenager may be one of the many explosives that were unknowingly sold at a North Carolina antique mall.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement Thursday the teen died on Dec. 23 in Abingdon, Virginia.

The agency says the deadly explosion may have come from a grenade purchased at Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.

The ATF said last month they were looking for a grenade that was sold at that store in June. They say the vendor did not believe the grenades were active at the time of the sale.