The Atlanta man told the school district he was a homeless 14-year-old and received a laptop to complete his online learning.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old Atlanta man is facing charges after officials say he pretended to be a 14-year-old freshman at a Milledgeville high school.

Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Abay Holmes.

King says Holmes reported himself to be a homeless 14-year-old named Awan Thomas.

According to an incident report, a woman in Milledgeville took in Holmes and he was enrolled virtually at Baldwin County High School. He was given a laptop by the school district to complete his school work.

King says this arrangement lasted a few days until Tuesday, August 25, when Homes became ‘unruly’ and the woman kicked him out of her home. Police were called when he tried to take the laptop with him.

The sheriff’s office brought Holmes in and got DFCS involved since he reported himself to be “homeless.” He also gave them a false name and birth date.

Once investigators fingerprinted him, they positively identified him as 21-year-old Abay Holmes.

Capt. King says they do not believe Holmes was trying to gain access to high school students since online learners aren’t allowed on campus.

“Holmes made up the lie and had to live that lie as best he could,” said King.

Holmes is charged with giving false statements to Baldwin County Schools, and giving a false name and DOB to deputies.

The case is still under investigation. 13WMAZ reporter Kayla Solomon will have more later tonight.