Atrium Health constructing $450 million Care Tower Project

According to officials, parking deck B to close permanently as part of the $450 million care tower project.

Atrium Health officials announced that parking deck B will permanently close on Monday. The major demolition of the parking deck will begin in early March.

According to officials, this is part of the $450 million Care Tower project that will be built to replace parking deck B. The Care Tower will include an upgraded emergency department, state-of-the-art operating rooms, and enhanced adult intensive care units.

“While we hope to minimize disruptions during this time as much as we can for our patients, visitors and staff, we ask everyone to allow extra time to arrive and park and to treat each other, and our staff, with patience and understanding,” said Cathleen Wheatley, D.N.P., president of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. “Once this tower is complete, we will have a world-class facility that will allow us to provide a level of care that meets and exceeds the needs of our entire region.”

While this project is underway you can expect adjustments in traffic, parking, and pedestrian flow. According to officials, additional signage and staff will be in place to help with navigation.

Officials said the Care Tower project is part of significant investments in the Triad. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.