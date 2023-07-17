Preventing Workplace Violence: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist installing metal detectors

In an effort to increase safety for teammates, patients, and visitors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist started installing metal detectors at emergency departments.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad hospital system has started putting metal detectors inside some of its emergency departments.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it wants to do more to protect patients and workers.

It is currently working to install the devices inside the rest of the emergency departments.

The United States Department of Labor said violence against healthcare workers is a major concern and a global issue.

The hospital system also installed amnesty boxes.

It lets visitors put weapons in a safe space before going into the emergency department.

“We are making tremendous progress in creating a healing environment free of weapons at all of our facilities,” Dr. Jason Stopyra, emergency medicine physician and regional medical director for safety and security at Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine shared. “The installation of walk-through metal detectors is a very important piece in our approach to preventing workplace violence incidents. We have zero tolerance for all forms of abuse directed towards our staff and this is just another step in helping to prevent violence.”

