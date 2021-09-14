Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist updates visitor guidelines

All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is updating its visitor guidelines for inpatient, outpatient, maternity, emergency department and surgical services areas.

The hospital system said effective Tuesday, September 14, all visitors must be at least 18 years old. They must also pass a health screening and properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times.

The change in policy comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high statewide.

Visitors are not allowed for COVID-19 positive patients and those suspected of having COVID-19.

The previous age minimum for hospital visitors was 12.