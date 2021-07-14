Lawyers for family of Andrew Brown Jr. talk about $30M federal lawsuit

The lawyers discussed the lawsuit against Pasquotank County and Dare County sheriffs as well as deputies involved in shooting and killing Brown in Elizabeth City.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Lawyers representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. held a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Elizabeth City Wednesday to discuss the $30 million federal lawsuit they filed in connection to the killing of Brown, which took place on April 21.

Members of Brown's family were there as the lawyers Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels said that the sheriffs of Pasquotank and Dare counties are named in the suit, as are the deputies involved in the shooting.

On April 21, deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office were trying to execute a drug-related search warrant. During their encounter with Brown, they began shooting as he attempted to drive away. Brown was hit by gunfire and he died.

An autopsy report showed Brown, 42, died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head." He was also shot in the right arm and suffered wounds to his right thigh, right arm, and upper back.

Daniels said the federal lawsuit allows lawyers access to receive all body and dash camera video pertaining to the Brown case. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, himself, is expected to ask a judge, again, to release footage from the day that deputies shot and killed Brown.

The hearing is set for Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

The family has only seen portions of the video. District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified, and that Brown used his car as a deadly weapon.

Family and friends of Brown, along with their legal representatives, disagreed.

“We filed this because Andrew Brown did not get justice in life, and, so far, he has not received justice in death,” said Sellers.