Attorneys of Nasanto Crenshaw to take Greensboro to court of appeals after judge dismisses case

Attorneys for the family of Nasanto Crenshaw filed their notice to appeal the judge's decision after dismissing the case.

Attorneys for the family of Nasanto Crenshaw filed their notice to appeal Judge Catherine Eagles' decision to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Greensboro to the U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Crenshaw's mother, Wakita Doriety, is represented by Civil Rights attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, and Chimeaka White.

Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw, 17, was shot by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department while fleeing a traffic stop in August 2022.

It happened in the 4900 block of West Market Street around 9 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot. Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials said all the teenagers were from the Hope Mills and Fayetteville areas.

According to a release, the officer pulled over the driver for an undisclosed traffic violation and discovered the car was stolen.

Police said as the officer approached the car, the driver took off.

When the officer was able to stop the car again, police said several people ran from the car. Police said while the officer tried to detain other passengers, the driver hit the gas, hitting the officer's patrol car.

Police said the driver hit the gas again, and that's when the officer fired in the driver's direction. Police said the 17-year-old driver died at the scene.

"I'll never get to hug my son again," Doriety said at a news conference last month announcing the lawsuit. "I'll never get to hold his hand or tell him I love him."

Greensboro Police Department released bodycam footage from the shooting. The District Attorney's office said it did not find enough evidence to charge the officer.

"Our pursuit of justice for Nasanto Crenshaw is far from over," Daniels said. "Respectfully, we believe the court got it wrong. We strongly believe that the video clearly shows that Nasanto's killing was unnecessary and illegal and we're convinced the Court of Appeals will see it our way."

Doriety as well as one of her attorneys, Chimeaka White, was able to see the body camera footage back in September.

