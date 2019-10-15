GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is trying to get rid of several unclaimed and seized possessions. 

They're having an auction for dozens of various items like televisions, bicycles, wrist watches, work tools, and even a dog ball launcher. 

The auction will be held at Alamance County Maintenance building located at 286 East Crescent Square Drive in Graham, NC on Thursday, October 17 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. You can view the items between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, before the auction. 

The sheriff's office says if you have an unclaimed item on the list, you need to report a claim to them on or before Wednesday, October 16. You'll need to give a detailed description of the property, the circumstances of its loss and proof of ownership. The property may be viewed by contacting Evidence Manager Jon Villanova at 336-570-6893. 

The items that don't sell will be thrown out. Any unclaimed bicycles will go to a charity. 

All proceeds from the auction will go toward the Alamance County School System. 

Here's a list of auction items: 

Description                               Color                                  Condition

Carpet Cleaner                          Red/Black                           Ok

Chainsaws                                 Multi Colors                       Good-Ok

Air purifier                                Silver/black                        Ok

Televisions                               Multi Colors                        Good

Handheld Drill                         Yellow                                 Good

Handheld Impact wrench         Yellow                                 Good

Electric Fans                            White and Black                   Ok

Yard statues                              Multi Colors                         Ok

Leaf blower                              Red/Black                            Good

Dinnerware sets                       Multi Colors                        Good

Honey Extractor                       Silver                                  Good

Funnel                                      Silver                                  Good

Band saw                                 Green/Black                        Fair

Compound Saw                       Red                                      Fair

Dirt Bike                                 Red/Black                            Fair

Spare Tire and wheel              Black                                   Fair

Dog ball launcher                    Red/White                           Ok

String Lights                            Green/White                       Ok

Solar lights                               Black                                  Ok

Doorbell camera                       Black                                  Ok

Surveillance camera                 Black                                  Ok

Dog Collar                               Red                                      Ok

Camera battery charger            Black                                  Ok

Doorbell speaker                      White                                  Ok

LED dog toy                             Multi Colors                       Ok

Wrist watches                           Gold/Silver                         Ok

Compass                                     Black                                 Ok

Tool box with Multi hand tools Red                                     Ok

Propane Burner                          Black                                  Ok

Bicycles                                     Multi Colors                        Fair    

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Deadly Greensboro SUV Assault: Accused Women Make Their First Court Appearance, Here’s What Happened

'A Rough 24 Hours' | Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Jamestown

Family, Friends Remember Mother Killed in SUV Attack by Hosting Vigil at Greensboro Gas Station Where She Died

2 Wants To Know: Owner's Stolen Car Towing and Storage Fees Reach Thousands, Greensboro Tow Company Files to Sell It