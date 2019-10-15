GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is trying to get rid of several unclaimed and seized possessions.

They're having an auction for dozens of various items like televisions, bicycles, wrist watches, work tools, and even a dog ball launcher.

The auction will be held at Alamance County Maintenance building located at 286 East Crescent Square Drive in Graham, NC on Thursday, October 17 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. You can view the items between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, before the auction.

The sheriff's office says if you have an unclaimed item on the list, you need to report a claim to them on or before Wednesday, October 16. You'll need to give a detailed description of the property, the circumstances of its loss and proof of ownership. The property may be viewed by contacting Evidence Manager Jon Villanova at 336-570-6893.

The items that don't sell will be thrown out. Any unclaimed bicycles will go to a charity.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward the Alamance County School System.

Here's a list of auction items:

Description Color Condition

Carpet Cleaner Red/Black Ok

Chainsaws Multi Colors Good-Ok

Air purifier Silver/black Ok

Televisions Multi Colors Good

Handheld Drill Yellow Good

Handheld Impact wrench Yellow Good

Electric Fans White and Black Ok

Yard statues Multi Colors Ok

Leaf blower Red/Black Good

Dinnerware sets Multi Colors Good

Honey Extractor Silver Good

Funnel Silver Good

Band saw Green/Black Fair

Compound Saw Red Fair

Dirt Bike Red/Black Fair

Spare Tire and wheel Black Fair

Dog ball launcher Red/White Ok

String Lights Green/White Ok

Solar lights Black Ok

Doorbell camera Black Ok

Surveillance camera Black Ok

Dog Collar Red Ok

Camera battery charger Black Ok

Doorbell speaker White Ok

LED dog toy Multi Colors Ok

Wrist watches Gold/Silver Ok

Compass Black Ok

Tool box with Multi hand tools Red Ok

Propane Burner Black Ok

Bicycles Multi Colors Fair

