GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is trying to get rid of several unclaimed and seized possessions.
They're having an auction for dozens of various items like televisions, bicycles, wrist watches, work tools, and even a dog ball launcher.
The auction will be held at Alamance County Maintenance building located at 286 East Crescent Square Drive in Graham, NC on Thursday, October 17 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. You can view the items between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, before the auction.
The sheriff's office says if you have an unclaimed item on the list, you need to report a claim to them on or before Wednesday, October 16. You'll need to give a detailed description of the property, the circumstances of its loss and proof of ownership. The property may be viewed by contacting Evidence Manager Jon Villanova at 336-570-6893.
The items that don't sell will be thrown out. Any unclaimed bicycles will go to a charity.
All proceeds from the auction will go toward the Alamance County School System.
Here's a list of auction items:
Description Color Condition
Carpet Cleaner Red/Black Ok
Chainsaws Multi Colors Good-Ok
Air purifier Silver/black Ok
Televisions Multi Colors Good
Handheld Drill Yellow Good
Handheld Impact wrench Yellow Good
Electric Fans White and Black Ok
Yard statues Multi Colors Ok
Leaf blower Red/Black Good
Dinnerware sets Multi Colors Good
Honey Extractor Silver Good
Funnel Silver Good
Band saw Green/Black Fair
Compound Saw Red Fair
Dirt Bike Red/Black Fair
Spare Tire and wheel Black Fair
Dog ball launcher Red/White Ok
String Lights Green/White Ok
Solar lights Black Ok
Doorbell camera Black Ok
Surveillance camera Black Ok
Dog Collar Red Ok
Camera battery charger Black Ok
Doorbell speaker White Ok
LED dog toy Multi Colors Ok
Wrist watches Gold/Silver Ok
Compass Black Ok
Tool box with Multi hand tools Red Ok
Propane Burner Black Ok
Bicycles Multi Colors Fair
