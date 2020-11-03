GREENSBORO, N.C. — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon is racing on WFMY screens Wednesday night.

Dillon will appear on an episode of SEAL TEAM Wednesday, March 11th, 2020.

In the SEAL TEAM episode titled “Objects in Mirror” – Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage.

Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson.

Dillion previewed his appearance on Instagram writing, "Heard SEAL Team CBS had a need for speed, so I"m stopping by.."

The North Carolina native currently competes full-time as a NASCAR driver for RCR.

Catch Dillon's time in prime time on tonight's episode of SEAL TEAM, airing here on WFMY News 2 at 9 p.m.

