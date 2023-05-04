Authorities need help locating a missing 28-year-old man

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department needs help locating Christopher Avery.

Police say the 28-year-old was reported missing and was last seen in the Ardmore area.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.

